Practice these immunity-boosting asanas for good health

The world has undergone a cataclysmic change. The virus has not only affected the demography of the world but also the human mind giving rise to fear, disillusionment, nightmares and insecurity, says Paloma Gangopadhyay, celebrity yoga instructor and meditation expert. She adds that one way to fight back the virus is by maintaining good health, strong mind and strong immunity.

“However, building a strong mental focus is as important as boosting immunity. Below is a list of five asanas that you must practise every day to up your immunity levels and also improve focus,” she tells indianexpress.com.

Standing bow pose or dandayamana dhanurasana: This asana is the key to good health.

*It stimulates the cardiovascular system

*Increases blood circulation to the heart and lungs

*Opens diaphragm and the shoulder joints

*Improves the elasticity of the spine, thus reducing stress and rigid movement

*Improves strength and balance by firming the abdominal wall and upper thighs while also tightening the upper arms, hips and buttocks

*Increases the size and elasticity of the rib cage and lungs and improves the flexibility and strength of the lower spine

*Also helps your mind to focus more effectively and reduces stress

Triangle posture or Trikonasana

“This posture helps improve strength, stamina and concentration level. It opens up the major joints of the body and stretches it, in turn, providing agility and increasing the blood supply to the lungs. It also relieves stress and improves digestion,” she says.

Yog Nidra

This posture promotes deep rest and relaxation. It calms the nervous system, leading to less stress and better functioning of all the organs. Yog nidra also helps manage insomnia, burnout, depression and a weak immune system.

Camel posture or Ustrasana

Ustrasana must be regularly practised to ensure that respiration is improved. It extends the chest and lungs, improving lung capacity. It enables more oxygen supply to the body.It is a very important posture increasing the immunity level of the body.

Eagle pose or Garudasana

This is a beautiful balancing asana which ensures fresh blood flow throughout the entire body by squeezing the pressure points. The points of pressure in the legs and arms boost circulation and release toxins. Focusing on breathing is very important during the practice of this posture.

