Count on these easy exercises to tone the glute muscles

Whether you are going to office or working from home, it is extremely important to keep yourself fit to maintain overall health. In fact, lack of physical activity not only puts you at risk for certain lifestyle conditions, it also weakens the posterior or glute muscles which are responsible for keeping the buttocks in shape and help with stable movement. So if you are all set to workout your glutes, here is some help from Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala who shows three simple glute-strengthening exercises that do not require any equipment.

Why do the glutes need strengthening?

As per her Instagram post, glute muscles help with hip stabilisation, balance and power. “Strong medial glutes guide you through every step, stabilising you, propelling you, and protecting your knees and lower back from unnecessary strain by taking on much of the workload involved in lower body movement. That includes any side-to-side action that you might take in an agility workout,” she remarked.

What are these exercises?

Straight Leg Lift and Lower

Bent Knee Lift (Doggy Lift)

Straight Leg Circles 3 sets x 10 reps on each direction.

How to perform them?

Straight Leg Lift and Lower

Position yourself on all fours, making sure the wrists are in line with the shoulders and knees are hip-width apart. Then lift one leg into a straight line such that it is parallel to the ground and lower it. Do it with the other leg as well. Perform 3 sets x 15 reps of the same.

Bent Knee Lift (Doggy Lift)

Position yourself on all fours, making sure the wrists are in line with shoulders and knees hip-width apart. Lift one leg and bend it at the knees such that it is at 90 degrees to the ground. Take the bent leg higher in the air. Repeat with other leg. Perform 3 sets x 15 reps of the exercise.

Straight Leg Circles

Position yourself on all fours, making sure the wrists are in line with shoulders and knees hip-width apart. Lift one leg in a straight line such that it is parallel to the ground and move the leg in clockwise and anti-clockwise directions to make circles. Do 3 sets x 10 reps of this.

How do they benefit you?

These three exercises help with glute activation, hip strengthening, as well as shoulder and torso stability.

When are you trying them out?

