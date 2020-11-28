Five easy exercises to help you get in shape for the wedding season

Prepare for your big day with some of the easiest fitness activities. (Source: Rana Daggubati/Instagram)

With the wedding season just around the corner, preparations and celebrations are inevitable. While everyone is looking forward to looking their best, especially the brides and grooms-to-be, this becomes the easiest time to gain calories. Taking a cue from the celebrity weddings and new age bride-groom synchronisation, what has become a recent trend is partaking in fun training activities that allow the couple to boost each other and get fit and ready for the D-day. This is not just limited to the couple, but also their near and dear ones who are looking forward to being in their best shape, while donning those exquisite lehengas and sherwanis, shared Rajvee Gandhi, AVP Marketing, Fitternity.

While looking your best is essential, what is also important is to be fit from within. Some of the exercises that can help you achieve these and prepare you for the wedding season are mentioned below:

Bridge

Bridge exercise helps you work on your glutes as it involves a variety of hip movements. It also contributes towards your core and toning the lower body.

How to do it?

To perform this exercise, start by lying on your back as you bend your knees and keep your feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart. Place your hands on your sides with palms flat on the ground. Tighten your glutes and the core as you lift your hips upwards, with your torso in line with your knee and shoulders. Hold this position for 20-30 seconds and relax back down.

ALSO READ | Feeling lazy? Try these easy exercises from the comfort of your bed

Supine Toe Tap

This exercise is a part of Pilates. It focuses on the core muscles while also working on your glutes, hips and legs.

How to do it?

To perform this exercise, start by lying on your back with legs lifted to bring the knees to a 90-degree angle. Place your hands on your sides with palms flat on the floor. Slowly lower your right foot as you tap it gently on the floor and tighten the core at the same time. Return your leg back to the starting position and repeat the same tapping movement with the left leg. Alternate this movement 10-15 times and increase as per your preference.

Warrior Crunch

This exercise not only focuses on the core and the lower body, but also thighs, glutes and quad muscles.

How to do it?

Start by standing with your feet at a distance that is wider than your shoulder length and toes pointing in the outward direction. Lift your arms up and fold them behind your head. Bend your knees until your thighs are parallel to the floor and tighten your core and glutes. Slowly bend your torso towards the right as your elbow points to the right thigh, while the hands still rest behind your head. Return back to your original position and repeat this movement on the left side. Do this exercise 10-15 times and increase as per your endurance level.

Side plank with rotation

Another plank variation, the side plank with rotation works on strengthening the arms, shoulders and obliques.

How to do it?

Start by laying on your right side, with the right forearm resting below your shoulder. Extend your legs, placing the left foot on top of the right and tightening your core. Raise your hips in line with your body and lift the left arm straight up. Rotate your torso as you bring it towards the floor and bring your left arm under your body. Rotate your torso as you bring your left arm back to the starting position. Repeat this movement 10-15 times before re-doing it on the other side.

Tuck Jump

Tuck jump is a great cardio exercise that helps in burning calories. It integrates major muscle groups and helps build leg and core strength.

How to do it?

Start by standing with your feet apart at a shoulder-wide length. Bend a little with the hand joint together ahead of your chest and push yourself off the floor lifting both legs upwards and knees reaching the chest. Bend your knees as you land back on the floor to avoid strainful impact on your legs.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd