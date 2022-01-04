Say goodbye to swollen ankles, stiff back, weakness in legs with these ‘effective stretches’

A sedentary lifestyle coupled with the never-ending work from home routine has made stiffness in the back and lower body a common problem. While it is important to keep moving in-between work to keep the joints healthy, some simple stretches can also help relieve the discomfort.

Here’s celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar suggesting “easy and effective stretches that will help with swollen ankles, stiff back and knee

and weakness in legs”.

“For every 30 minutes of sitting, stand for three minutes,” said Diwekar.

Opening the toes wide

Place your feet firmly on the ground. Now just open the toes while looking in front.

Lifting the toes

While standing firmly on the ground, lift only the toes in the upside direction.

Toes against the wall

Stand against a wall such that the toes are pushing against the wall with the back and hip in a straight line. Do not squeeze the shoulders.

“These simple stretches when done throughout the day help with swollen ankles, stiff back and knee, and weakness in the legs. This also helps with a flat stomach,” mentioned Diwekar.

Why are these stretches needed in the long term?

Experts mention that regularly exercising and stretching the feet and ankles will keep the muscles healthy. These stretches may also increase the range of motion in the feet, helping keep a person active for long.

