Easy and effective yoga poses for breastfeeding mothers

Yoga is believed to have a host of health benefits, especially for new mothers. (Source: Pixabay)

Women need to take special care of themselves when they are breastfeeding. During their postpartum period, they go through a number of changes, both physical and mental. It’s essential for them to take good care of themselves during this time.

Yoga is believed to have a host of health benefits, especially for new mothers. “If you are a new breastfeeding mother, including yoga in your daily routine may be a healthy way to live a happy lifestyle,” said Nitika Kohli, an Ayurvedic doctor.

In an Instagram post, Dr Kohli shared “some of the most effective and easy yoga poses for breastfeeding moms to practice”. Find out.

Here’s a list of yoga poses you can practice if you are a new breastfeeding mother — and the various benefits associated with them.

Rabbit pose

This is one of the poses that lengthens the spine as well as increases the mobility and elasticity of the neck, back and arm muscles of the breastfeeding mom.

Padmasana (lotus position)

This relaxes the mind and reduces stress hormones.

Cobra pose

This helps to strengthen the lower back and spine, firm the glutes in the case of the breastfeeding mother.

Child pose

This pose gives a gently stretching to the hips, pelvis, thighs and spine area of the mother.

Plank pose

This works great for strengthening abdominals, back muscles and arms. This pose also burns calories that were gained during pregnancy.

Seated forward bend pose

Regular practice leaves one feeling energetic, healthy and calm throughout the day.

