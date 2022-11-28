Drashti Dhami shares her ‘new formula for keeping up my fitness mojo’

Fitness is a discipline that comes with numerous health benefits. But we also agree that workouts, after a point, can feel boring if new moves are not introduced into the regimen. If you are also reeling under the burden of monotony and fatigue, here’s some much-needed fitness inspiration from actor Drashti Dhami who shared her ‘new formula’ to keep up with her ‘fitness mojo’.

“My new formula for keeping up my fitness mojo is “warm up nahi kiya toh workout kya kiya” (what’s the point of a workout without a good warm-up). “After training with @coach.Urmi continually from 2016-2021, I have taken the level of my warm-ups many notches higher. It’s time to level up the field,” the Madhubala actor captioned an Instagram video in which she can be seen demonstrating “hip mobility moves to smash your leg day”.

Dhami can be seen warming up with the following advanced stretches

Hip Floss Sumo Squats

Shin Box

Leg Circles

Leg Swings

Why it is important to warm up?

Experts suggest that warm-ups help the body build momentum for the workout while preventing injuries that may happen due to not stretching enough.

It’s tempting to dive right into the workout following a couple of simple stretches, but you will see improvements in performance and a reduction in injury risk if you follow a mobility routine, said Varun Rattan, co-founder of The Body Science Academy, Noida. “Preparing your body for an exercise or sport can have a significant impact on your performance, whether you’re gearing up for a badminton match with friends or a gym strength training session,” he said.

For a general warm up, low to moderate intensity cardiorespiratory activities like jogging or stationary cycling can be performed for five to 10 minutes, he shared.

“A specific warm-up includes less intense exercises in line with the sport or activity being performed. It improves the joint range of motion, core body temperature, and blood flow to active muscles, preparing you for the demands of sports training. A well-designed warm-up enhances oxygen delivery, improves nerve-impulse transmissions, force development rates, and increased strength and power,” Rattan told indianexpress.com.

For a general dynamic warm-up, do one set of each of these mobility drills, or any of their variations, listed below for 10-15 reps each, suggested Rattan.

*Arm circles – Begin in a ‘T’ position and rotate your arms backward and forward

*Open book exercise for thoracic spine

*Cat and camel/cow

*90/90 for hip rotation

*Leg swings

*Ankle rotations, clockwise and anti-clockwise

*Sumo squats/Cossack squats

