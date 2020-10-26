Drashti Dhami aces this twisted yoga pose; can you?

Here's Drashti Dhami's first attempt at this challenging yoga posture. (Source: Drashti Dhami/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Talk about advanced yoga postures and one of the foremost exercises that comes to mind is Ek pada koundanayasana or Sage Koundanaya’s pose. In Sanskrit, eka means one, pada means leg and asana is a pose. As a twisting posture where the practitioner balances the body in the air, it is said to be an immensely helpful practice for the body and mind, when done with the right technique and form.

Giving us a glimpse into her first attempt at this seemingly complicated pose is none other than actor Drashti Dhami, popular for playing Geet in a serial of the same name, among many others.

The fitness aficionado can be seen holding the pose for a few seconds before coming out of it and resting in Balasana or child’s pose.

Here’s why the pose is extremely beneficial

It is said that due to the engagement and intensity the pose demands, it benefits the entire organ system of the body, thus positively impacting the mind.

Good for the abdomen

The abdominal organs get a massage due to the pose that also helps cleanse them and provide core strength. Additionally, it helps shed abdominal fat.

Great for posture and spine health

The twist in the pose is said to strengthen the spine. It helps rejuvenate the back by releasing tension and aches. This helps manifest a good posture which is necessary to prevent various health conditions.

Tones shoulders

Regular practice helps strengthen the shoulders and tones them.

Develops mindfulness

Regular practice helps develop awareness as the pose requires extreme focus through body control.

A practice popularised by yoga guru BKS Iyengar, he used to say that koundinyasana massages and tones the abdominal organs, helps to eliminate toxins in the colon, makes the spine more elastic, and strengthens the neck and arms.

How to do it?

*Start with the standing position or tadasana. Then lower into a squat with thighs pressing together, sitting on the toes of the feet.

*Twist towards the left and place both hands on the floor. The right hand should be touching the left leg above the knees.

*Lean forward towards the left and try to lift yourself off the floor by using both the hands.

*Then take the left leg backwards and at the same time move the right leg forward and let it rest on top of the right elbow.

*Keep the right leg pointing outwards towards the right while the left leg should be kept straight in line with the body. The left hand and elbow should just be balancing the weight of the body.

*Be in this pose as long as you can hold it. Take shallow and slow breaths.

*Come back to balasana. Repeat on the other side.

