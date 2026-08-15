Dr Shriram Nene wore a smart ring for 90 days: What the data revealed about his health

Wearable tech is having a moment — and for all the right reasons. From smartwatches to implantable, these devices can predict how well you slept or whether you caught a cold that requires immediate medical attention, with haunting accuracy. This is the future of health and fitness, and Dr Shriram Nene, cardiothoracic surgeon and husband to Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit, welcomed it with open arms. He took to Instagram to share that he ran an experiment where he wore a smart ring for 90 days straight, and learnt some key lessons:

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“I trusted how I felt. Then 90 days of data showed me what I was missing.

Late nights had a pattern.

Stress had a pattern.

Recovery had a pattern.

“The lesson wasn’t to chase perfect scores. It was to notice the signals early enough to make better decisions. A wearable cannot diagnose you—but it can sometimes help you hear the body before it has to shout,” he mentioned in the caption of his Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shriram Nene (@drneneofficial)

What are smart rings?

Dr G M Prasad, Sr Consultant – Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, says that smart rings are wearable devices that monitor different health parameters throughout the day and night, such as heart rate, sleep quality, activity levels, body temperature trends, stress levels, and recovery patterns.

“Unlike a smartwatch, a smart ring is lightweight and can be worn continuously, allowing it to collect health data over a longer period with minimal interruption,” he tells indianexpress.com.

According to Dr Prasad, their biggest advantage lies in helping people understand their daily habits better by showing how factors like sleep, exercise, stress, travel, or illness affect their body’s normal functioning. “While the information provided by a smart ring can increase health awareness and encourage healthier lifestyle choices, it should be seen as a guide rather than a medical diagnosis,” he says.

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He also points out that one of the most valuable features of a smart ring is its ability to identify changes from a person’s usual health pattern before noticeable symptoms appear. “Recognising these warning signals early allows people to improve their sleep, reduce stress, stay hydrated, modify their exercise routine, or seek medical advice if the changes continue or are accompanied by symptoms,” he explains.

Early attention to these trends can support better long-term health and may help prevent some health problems from becoming more serious.

What to note

At the same time, Dr Prasad mentions that it is important not to rely entirely on a smart ring for medical decisions.

“The readings may not always be accurate, and they can be influenced by factors such as improper fit, movement, skin temperature, or technical limitations,” he says.

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Pointing out a major limitation, he also reiterates that a smart ring cannot diagnose diseases or replace regular health check-ups, laboratory tests, or a doctor’s examination.

“If the device repeatedly shows unusual readings or if a person experiences symptoms such as chest pain, difficulty breathing, fainting, severe fatigue, or persistent palpitations, they should consult a doctor promptly,” he warns.

Therefore, keep in mind that smart rings are most useful when used as tools to build healthy habits and detect trends early, while medical decisions continue to be guided by qualified healthcare professionals.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.