Dr Shriram Nene does lunges; here’s why you should too

Dr Shriram Nene, who is married to actor Madhuri Dixit, is a fitness enthusiast who makes sure to work out regularly. The cardiothoracic surgeon, who often shares videos of him exercising on Instagram, was recently seen acing lunges.

The bodyweight balancing exercise requires good posture and core strength to perform properly. Lunges work not just the legs and buttocks, but also the core. This helps tone the body and increase muscle mass to build strength. Lunges also help improve the range of motion in the abdominals, back muscles, gluteal muscles, quadriceps, hamstrings, and calves.

The functional exercise, additionally, helps stretch the hip flexors which improves flexibility. This helps break the tightening and contracting of the muscles that happens due to long periods of inactivity. When the core muscles are engaged as part of the exercise, it helps build stability and maintain balance which is essential for other bodyweight exercises. The correct form also helps prevent injuries by keeping the joints active and supple.

How to do a lunge correctly?

Keep the core engaged and torso straight as you bend your knees, lowering the body towards the floor.

Keep your weight on the heel of the front foot.

Previously, too, he has often been spotted giving fitness goals and stressing the need to stay active.

