‘Do this to make yourself feel better mentally’: Gabriella Demetriades aces her workout after ‘being back in the game’

Designer and model Gabriella Demetriades is also a mother, influencer, and a fitness afficionado. She often shares her beauty, skincare, reading list, and workout sessions on her Instagram account.
Gabriella’s workouts look challenging but super fun, and are a source of inspiration for those looking to add some change and variety to their fitness regimen.
Gabriella works out with weights but also does bodyweight exercises. She recently shared a video of yet another workout routine “after 3 days of being sick.” She also urged her followers to do this workout “to make yourself smile / feel better mentally / be stronger physically.”
If that sounds appealing to you, here’s a breakdown of the exercises in her routine. Do these exercises for 15 reps and 5 rounds in total with no rest in between:
- Sumo squats with kettlebell
- Standing chest press with band
- Push press with dumbbells with back on a ball
- Bent over rows
- Kettlebell swings
- Burpees
Note that this is not a beginner level workout.
