‘Do this to make yourself feel better mentally’: Gabriella Demetriades aces her workout after ‘being back in the game’

Designer and model Gabriella Demetriades is also a mother, influencer, and a fitness afficionado. She often shares her beauty, skincare, reading list, and workout sessions on her Instagram account.

Gabriella’s workouts look challenging but super fun, and are a source of inspiration for those looking to add some change and variety to their fitness regimen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades)

Gabriella works out with weights but also does bodyweight exercises. She recently shared a video of yet another workout routine “after 3 days of being sick.” She also urged her followers to do this workout “to make yourself smile / feel better mentally / be stronger physically.”

If that sounds appealing to you, here’s a breakdown of the exercises in her routine. Do these exercises for 15 reps and 5 rounds in total with no rest in between:

Sumo squats with kettlebell

Standing chest press with band

Push press with dumbbells with back on a ball

Bent over rows

Kettlebell swings

Burpees

Note that this is not a beginner level workout.

