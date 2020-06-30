Do these 3 exercises to lose neck fat and make your collarbone pop

Wear your favourite deep-neck and strapless dresses without getting worried or conscious. (Photo: Getty) Wear your favourite deep-neck and strapless dresses without getting worried or conscious. (Photo: Getty)

A little workout can do wonders for the body. Not only does it make you feel better, it also keeps you in shape. So how about beginning with one thing at a times? If you are looking for ways to burn the fat on your neck and make your collarbone pop, try these three easy exercises.

Roll shoulders backwards

All you have to do is roll your shoulders in backward direction in a circular motion. Imagine as if your shoulders are making small circles. Repeat this at least 10-15 times.

Roll shoulders forward

Repeat the above exercise in forward motion. Repeat 10-15 times.

Shrug your shoulders

Wanting to make those collarbone pop in your strapless dresses? Here you go: Holding your shoulders stiff, pull both shoulders up and stay in that position for a good 10 seconds and then push down as you relax them back to their normal position. Repeat this exercise at least 20 times.

The best part about these exercises is that you can do them practically anywhere and whenever you want to!

Try these easy workouts to get you pumping and energetic!

