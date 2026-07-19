Do men really lose weight faster than women?

Is it true that men can lose weight faster than women? (Image: Freepik)

It’s a question that comes up often in gyms, diet groups and even at home: why does it sometimes seem like men lose weight faster than women, even when both are eating the same and exercising equally?

Turns out, there’s some science behind it. According to Dr (Col) Vijay Dutta, Director, Internal Medicine and Respiratory Services at ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, men do tend to lose weight faster—especially at the beginning of a weight-loss journey.

But before that sounds unfair, experts say there’s more to the story.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.