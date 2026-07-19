Do men really lose weight faster than women?

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It’s a question that comes up often in gyms, diet groups and even at home: why does it sometimes seem like men lose weight faster than women, even when both are eating the same and exercising equally?
Turns out, there’s some science behind it. According to Dr (Col) Vijay Dutta, Director, Internal Medicine and Respiratory Services at ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, men do tend to lose weight faster—especially at the beginning of a weight-loss journey.
But before that sounds unfair, experts say there’s more to the story.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
The biggest reason comes down to biology. “This is mainly because men naturally have more muscle mass and a higher metabolic rate, which helps them burn more calories even while resting.”
Since muscle burns more energy than fat, men often start with a metabolic advantage. That means their bodies may burn more calories throughout the day—even without extra effort.
Women, on the other hand, naturally carry a higher percentage of body fat, and hormones affect how that fat is stored and used.
Hormones play a major role in weight loss, especially for women. “Hormones such as estrogen also play a role in energy balance and fat distribution.”
Dr Dutta explains that estrogen often influences fat storage around the hips and thighs, which can slow fat loss in these areas.
But that doesn’t mean hormones are the whole problem. “Estrogen itself is not the main reason women struggle to lose weight.”
Factors like calorie intake, exercise, sleep, stress and overall health have a much bigger impact.
A woman’s body goes through several hormonal shifts over time—and all of them can affect weight.
During menstrual cycles, temporary bloating, water retention and appetite changes are common. Menopause can slow metabolism and increase fat accumulation. Conditions like Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) can also lead to insulin resistance, making weight management tougher.
“Although these conditions can slow progress, healthy eating, regular exercise, and appropriate medical guidance can help women achieve their weight-loss goals.”
The answer is yes. “Women can lose weight just as effectively as men, although the process may be slower because of natural biological differences.”
Dr Dutta says sustainable weight loss is less about speed and more about consistency—maintaining a calorie deficit, eating balanced meals, staying active, sleeping well and managing stress.
In fact, slower weight loss is often easier to maintain in the long run.
“Slow and steady progress is often healthier, easier to maintain, and more beneficial than rapid weight loss.”
“The biggest mistake is expecting identical results from different bodies,” Dr Dutta points out.
Weight loss is shaped by many factors, including age, genetics, hormones, lifestyle and medical conditions. “Every person’s weight-loss journey is unique, and consistency is the key to success.”
So yes, men may lose weight faster—but that doesn’t mean women are at a disadvantage. The scale may move differently, but healthy progress is possible for everyone.