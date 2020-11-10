This Diwali, be your fittest self with these simple tips

Just eat, exercise, celebrate, and repeat! (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Festivals are meant to be enjoyed and the Indian festive season is synonymous with good food (read: fried snacks and sugary items) and great fashion. No matter how hard you try to stay away from high-calorie foods, a visit from loved ones is enough to derail all fitness plans. Since it is difficult to follow a stringent diet during this season, you don’t have to be that harsh on yourself. But you can always manage your diet plan by keeping a tab on what you are eating.

To help you do just that, Jitendra Chouksey, Founder of FITTR shares some tips that can help keep your fitness game on track while enjoying the festive spirit.

Know how to strike a balance

We often get busy with decorations and other household chores during the festive season and end up taking a break from working out. “However, instead of falling off the fitness wagon completely during festivals, the focus should be on managing our macros by eating smaller portions and controlling untimely food cravings while continuing with some amount of workout,” suggests Chouksey.

Don’t ditch your fitness plans

No matter how effective our fitness regime is, we often tend to give up on our resolutions because we feel that they’re making us miss out on the good things in life. Therefore, a lot of us lose focus on what to include and what not to in our diet. Doing so will only make it difficult for you to get back to your fitness routine.

Watch your calorie intake

For every festive indulgence, you can make up by adjusting the quantity of your meal. This helps maintain optimum nutritional and calorie content. Chouksey explains it with an example: For instance, every small piece of sweet contains 150-200kcal. To compensate for its high-caloric count, forgo 50 grams of poha, rice, or oats from your meal. Similarly, you can switch a banana with one piece of chocolate and vice-versa. “This is a great way to ensure that everything is in moderation, and you can enjoy sweets with your loved ones without feeling guilty,” says Chouksey.

Have fun

While you choose to enjoy, make sure your stress takes a back seat. “Modifying the diet marginally can help us fit in our favourite foods and there is no reason one should feel guilty and stressed,” adds Chouksey.

