Watch: Disha Patani flaunts toned back muscles in workout video

Disha Patani’s commitment to fitness is commendable, and also extremely inspiring. One of the fittest actors in Bollywood, Disha was recently seen exercising in the gym and flaunting her toned back muscles in an Instagram video that took the internet by storm.

With her face turned away from the camera, she was seen doing a wide grip pull down with effortless ease.

Considered as one of the best exercises to train the lats or the latissimus dorsi muscles, the large V-shaped muscles that connect the arms to the vertebral column, the wide grip pull down also helps improve strength in the back.

The movement further helps protect and stabilise the spine while strengthening the shoulder and back. Lats also help with shoulder and arm movement and support good posture.

But, this is not the first time Disha has inspired us with her fitness outing.

She continues to share jaw-dropping videos of herself performing high kicks, martial arts, and back flips with ease on a regular basis.

What do you think of her fitness commitment?

