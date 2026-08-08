Disha Patani’s fitness is powered by weight lifting and MMA training

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Disha Patani’s dedication to her intense workout regimen and disciplined diet has inspired many to work towards a sculpted physique while building strength and endurance. Her regular fitness routine includes a mix of gymnastics, kickboxing, and Kung Fu, along with weight-training exercises such as squats, deadlifts, shoulder presses, chest presses, bicep curls, and much more, according to her trainer Rajendra Dhole. We can see her occasionally performing these exercises effortlessly in her Instagram reels.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.
During a recent media interaction with Tata Play Fitness, the Baaghi 2 actor said: “Apart from weight training or gym, I do MMA and dance. There are also a few skills that I want to learn, I feel that, if I’m stronger I can pull them off better and be better at those things,” she shared, adding that she manages her diet and fitness on a “50-50” basis. “If I have a body shot, I focus on increasing my water and reducing my carb intake. But yeah, diet and weight training go hand in hand.”
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Debojit Dasgupta, coach and co-founder at Flamingo Jiu-Jitsu, says, “Combining weight training with martial arts offers a comprehensive workout that targets every muscle group while enhancing coordination, flexibility, and mental toughness.
“The combined training goes beyond the physical and cultivates a deep mind-body connection, fostering mental focus and discipline that extends to all areas of life,” says Dasgupta, adding that “martial arts require you to be fully present, anticipating your opponent’s moves and reacting instinctively. This heightened awareness cultivates mindfulness and enhances your ability to focus.”
“Mastering complex techniques and pushing through physical challenges requires dedication and discipline. This mental fortitude translates to other areas of life, helping you stay committed to your goals and overcome obstacles,” further informs.