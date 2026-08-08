Disha Patani’s fitness is powered by weight lifting and MMA training

Disha Patani’s dedication to her intense workout regimen and disciplined diet has inspired many to work towards a sculpted physique while building strength and endurance. Her regular fitness routine includes a mix of gymnastics, kickboxing, and Kung Fu, along with weight-training exercises such as squats, deadlifts, shoulder presses, chest presses, bicep curls, and much more, according to her trainer Rajendra Dhole. We can see her occasionally performing these exercises effortlessly in her Instagram reels.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.