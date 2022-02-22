Disha Patani pulls 80 kg of weight while doing the rack pull workout; watch

One look at Disha Patani’s Instagram, and you will be motivated to begin your fitness journey this year, if you haven’t already. The actor has a compelling on-screen presence, and off-screen, she makes sure to share snippets of what she does to maintain her enviable body.

The actor, rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff, posted a video recently, in which she was seen doing a high-intensity workout: rack pull.

Dressed in a black t-shirt and a pair of gym shorts, Disha was seen sweating it out while doing rack pulls with weights that weighed 80 kg!

“Rack pull 5 reps 80 kg (sic),” the accompanying caption read.

While her trainer asked her to take it easy, the actor lifted the weights with a determined expression on her face. She was also seen wearing a back brace for support and two around her knees to avoid injuries.

“Wonder-woman,” actor Tiger Shroff commented, while his sister Krishna Shroff wrote, “You’re fire”.

This particular workout is said to target several major muscles in the body, but it should be done under expert supervision only. According to Healthline.com, the rack pull exercise can improve pulling strength, but one has to be consistent with it. It targets the posterior area of the body, including the glutes, hamstrings, lats, the muscles of the upper back — like the traps — etc.

But, technique is of utmost importance. For instance, you need to avoid straining and jerking the pull; the posture has to be considered, too. Additionally, instead of starting big, you can pull small weights and get accustomed to the routine.

