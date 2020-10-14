Disha Patani nails the butterfly kick; watch video

Disha Patani just posted a video of her doing butterfly kick. (Source: dishapatani/Instagram)

Disha Patani can pull off a range of exercises, and of late she has been setting fitness goals for us especially with her acrobatic stunts.

In fact, her latest fitness video showed how the Baaghi actor does not shy away from pushing herself to go to the next level. In an Instagram video, Disha was seen doing what is known as butterfly kick. Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram Butterfly kick🦋🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Oct 7, 2020 at 11:30pm PDT

The butterfly kick, also known as horse kick or swallow kick, is a jumping kick in martial arts such as taekwondo and capoeira. It involves twisting the body with both legs lifted off the ground and swinging them around while the torso remains as horizontal as possible.

Traditionally, butterfly kick has been used in martial arts to get more height and deliver a blow to the opponent who is taller than you, according to lawofthefist.com.

How to do a butterfly kick

*Use your left leg to step forward. Pivot on your left leg and let the right one come forward. This movement will turn the body to the side, enabling you to bring your left leg around and kicking it back straight.

* Dip your body slightly with your chest parallel to the ground. This will transfer the momentum towards the other leg just as you are about to take off. Using your arms in the same direction will help add momentum.

* After taking off from the ground and hitting with one leg, follow up with the trailing leg.

* For perfect landing, you must land on the ball of the foot of the first kicking leg, while the other leg will help you turn the body.

If you are a beginner, try this exercise only under the supervision of a fitness expert.

