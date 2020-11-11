Disha Patani nails 75 kg barbell squat; check it out

Disha Patani is setting fitness goals. (Source: dishapatani/Instagram)

Disha Patani’s passion for fitness knows no bounds. After leaving us awestruck by pulling off back flip and butterfly kick, the actor has now set yet another fitness goal for us.

In a video the Baaghi 2 actor posted on Instagram, she is seen acing barbell squat — doing a squat while balancing a barbell on the shoulder by holding it on both sides, with weights attached on either end — with 75kg weight.

Disha Patani doing barbell squat. (Source: dishapatani/Instagram) Disha Patani doing barbell squat. (Source: dishapatani/Instagram)

Apart from Disha, actors like Ishaan Khatter have also shown us how to do the exercise. Barbell squat helps build your glutes, strengthen quadriceps and hamstrings, build calf size and strength, improve core strength, and also increase mobility, as mentioned by barbend.com.

This is, however, not the first time we saw Disha pull off barbell squat. She posted a similar workout video a while ago and captioned it, “#throwback to the times when I was strong…” And it looks like the fitness enthusiast has regained her strength.

Read| Disha Patani shows off her parkour moves, gives major fitness goals

If you are doing barbell squat for the first time, make sure to try it under the supervision of a fitness trainer. Here are the steps:

* Hold the barbell on both sides, pick it up and rest it on your shoulder muscles.

* You should stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

* Squat until your hip crease is below the knee. Keep your weight on your heels as you drive back up. This completes one set.

Would you like to try?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd