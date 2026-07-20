Disha Patani’s intense squat move is tougher than it looks

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Disha Patani, 34, recently left the internet stunned with her latest workout. In the video, she can be seen doing a weighted-assisted squat hold with her trainer and best friend, Aleksandar Alex Ilic, holding her knees. While she goes into a deep squat with a weight, the trainer provides support to her knees.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Known for performing advanced bodyweight movements and high-intensity exercises, Patani’s routine reflects a commitment to building a strong and agile body. According to consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal, such workouts combine strength training, explosive movements, balance, and coordination, engaging multiple muscle groups simultaneously. “Functional exercises improve muscular strength, cardiovascular fitness, and neuromuscular coordination while also enhancing agility and movement efficiency,” said Goyal.
These weighted assisted squat holds build lower-body strength by targeting the quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, and calves; improve core stability and balance; and provide partner assistance for proper alignment and control.
“A deep squat helps improve flexibility and range of motion in the hips, knees, and ankles. The isometric hold trains muscles to sustain tension over time. These exercises help with progression for pistol squats, jump squats, and other athletic movements,” said Goyal.
Another notable aspect of her training is the emphasis on movements, which recruit several muscles simultaneously. “These exercises not only burn more calories but also improve posture, core stability, and overall functional capacity, making the body stronger for everyday activities as well as athletic performance,” said Goyal.
However, they demand proper technique, progressive overload, and adequate recovery. “Without sufficient protein intake, hydration, and sleep, the body cannot repair and adapt effectively,” said Goyal.
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What Disha Patani’s workout reinforces is that fitness is about performance as much as appearance. Strength, mobility, and consistency are what ultimately create a resilient and healthy body.
A fit body is not built by chasing aesthetics alone. It is built by training for strength, movement, and long-term health.