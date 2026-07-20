Disha Patani’s intense squat move is tougher than it looks

Disha Patani, 34, recently left the internet stunned with her latest workout. In the video, she can be seen doing a weighted-assisted squat hold with her trainer and best friend, Aleksandar Alex Ilic, holding her knees. While she goes into a deep squat with a weight, the trainer provides support to her knees.

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Known for performing advanced bodyweight movements and high-intensity exercises, Patani’s routine reflects a commitment to building a strong and agile body. According to consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal, such workouts combine strength training, explosive movements, balance, and coordination, engaging multiple muscle groups simultaneously. “Functional exercises improve muscular strength, cardiovascular fitness, and neuromuscular coordination while also enhancing agility and movement efficiency,” said Goyal.