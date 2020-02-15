Super-fit Disha Patani nails a difficult back flip; watch video

Disha Patani just nailed a back flip. (Source: dishapatani/Instagram) Disha Patani just nailed a back flip. (Source: dishapatani/Instagram)

Disha Patani has been pushing herself to achieve greater fitness goals, and the actor recently left us awestruck by nailing a back flip like a boss.

In the video Disha posted on Instagram, she is seen acing a back flip with some help from her trainer. Take a look:

“Back to the grind,” Disha captioned her post, perhaps indicating hitting the gym after her film promotions.

Back flips are part of acrobatic flip movements in which a person leaps into the air and then rotates one or more times before landing. Acrobatic flips are performed as part of gymnastics and acro dance.

How to do a back flip

A back flip should ideally be done on a soft gymnastics mat or foam pit to avoid the risk of injury. Stand with your back and neck straight, making sure you have the right balance. Bend your knees slightly as you keep your back straight, and raise your arms above your head. Swing your arms to make a backward arc to propel yourself backwards and jump high into the air. While airborne, pull your knees towards your chest–this is the tuck. You can grab the back of your thighs or knees as you tuck, and land with your eyes open.

If you are trying a back flip for the first time, do it only under the supervision of an instructor.

This is not the first time that the Malang actor attempted a back flip. We saw her train with her instructor a few months ago as well.

In another video, she is seen attempting a front flip.

A while ago, she also showed us how to do a one-hand cartwheel. Watch the video:

Would you try any of these?

