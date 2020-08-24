Disha Patani acing barbell back squats in throwback workout video is goals; watch

Disha Patani shared a throwback workout video on Instagram. (Source: dishapatani/Instagram)

When it comes to fitness, Disha Patani does not shy away from pushing her limits.

The Malang actor had earlier shown us how to ace a flip. This time, she posted throwback videos of her doing squats but with barbell. And the weight she carried goes on to show her immense physical strength.

“#throwback to the times when I was strong…75kg 1 rep, 2nd set is 80kg 1 rep full range squat,” she captioned the videos. Watch:

A barbell back squat involves carrying the barbell on your shoulder as you squat. It emphasises on building lower-body muscle groups and overall strength. It adds size and strength to the quadriceps, glutes and hamstrings, and also improves back and core strength, according to bodybuilding.com.

Read| Disha Patani: I love my cheat days, when I can eat anything without regrets

How to do barbell back squat

* Hold the barbell on either side and rest it on your rear shoulder muscles.

* Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, with toes slightly pointing out.

* Carrying the barbell, squat until your hip crease is below the knee. Keep your weight on your heels as you drive back up.

If you are a beginner, attempt the exercise only under the supervision of an expert.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd