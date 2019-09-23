Disha Patani does back strengthening exercises in this video; gives major fitness goals

Actor Disha Patani, known to be a fitness freak, recently shared her first workout routine video in which the M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story actor is seen sweating it out in the gym practicing moves to strengthen her back. The fitness icon wrote on Instagram, “Super excited to share my first workout routine with all of you! It includes all the exercises that are part of my back workout.”

The 27-year-old is seen doing a mix of pullover cable, close-grip front lat pull down and seated cable row — three sets of each — to work each part of the back. “I do 10-12 reps depending on how heavy the weights are. I usually like doing heavier weights. So, I keep it to 10 reps,” she said in the 9 minute 27 second video on Youtube.

Then the Baaghi 2 actor takes to deadlift, standing cable pullover, and high cable crunch.

Back exercises are essential for keeping the spinal column in proper alignment which allows for completion of everyday tasks, and also reduces injury risk.

Here’s how these exercises are beneficial for strengthening your back.

1. The pullover cable works on the upper back muscles and also on the upper body to an extent.

2. Close grip lat pulldown assists in emphasising the middle back while the close-grip position is useful for increasing the elbow’s range of motion.

3. A pulling exercise, the seated cable row works the back muscles in general, particularly the latissimus dorsi, which is scientifically known as the largest muscle in the back. It also works on the forearm muscles and the upper arm muscles, as the biceps and triceps are dynamic stabilisers for this exercise.

4. Deadlifts help improve functional strength and are considered the ultimate lower-back exercise. If done correctly, it can decrease back pain and decrease the risk of injury.

5. Standing cable pullover helps improve core strength in the back and chest.

6. High cable crunch allows for increasing resistance so that the body is able to train using heavier weights and fewer reps.