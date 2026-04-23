Disha Parmar opens up about her ‘painful’ L4-L5 slipped disc and how regular workouts aided recovery: ‘My problem can’t be cured’

Actor Disha Parmar, 31, recently opened up about her back pain, revealing that she had a slipped disc. “I had a slipped disc recently. L4-L5. It was in bad condition. Even walking was difficult. Even sitting or standing. General movement. I was having a lot of difficulty. I couldn’t think of working out,” said Parmar in a video shot by her movement coach Niilesh Passty on Instagram.

While not revealing the exact cause of the problem, she mentioned how working out has helped her. “But my trainer insisted that I work out, which would improve my back. It was painful at first, but it really helped me. Three months later, I am able to do almost all exercises. I am doing weight lifting. My problem can’t be cured, but I am working on the nearby muscles so that my daily function has improved. Some days are painful, but I feel good. I had to take medication for 10 days at the start. Now, it is no more there. I am working out regularly. My back has been good.”