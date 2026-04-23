Disha Parmar opens up about her ‘painful’ L4-L5 slipped disc and how regular workouts aided recovery: ‘My problem can’t be cured’

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Actor Disha Parmar, 31, recently opened up about her back pain, revealing that she had a slipped disc. “I had a slipped disc recently. L4-L5. It was in bad condition. Even walking was difficult. Even sitting or standing. General movement. I was having a lot of difficulty. I couldn’t think of working out,” said Parmar in a video shot by her movement coach Niilesh Passty on Instagram.
While not revealing the exact cause of the problem, she mentioned how working out has helped her. “But my trainer insisted that I work out, which would improve my back. It was painful at first, but it really helped me. Three months later, I am able to do almost all exercises. I am doing weight lifting. My problem can’t be cured, but I am working on the nearby muscles so that my daily function has improved. Some days are painful, but I feel good. I had to take medication for 10 days at the start. Now, it is no more there. I am working out regularly. My back has been good.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Following the actor’s revelation, we understand how working out helps those with slipped disc issues.
Dr Sarang Deshpande, consultant in orthopaedics and joint replacement at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said conditions affecting the L4-L5 spine, such as disc bulges or herniation, often improve with the right movement. “Pain during the initial phase doesn’t always mean there is damage; it can just be weak or out-of-shape muscles being activated. However, pushing through sharp or intense pain without guidance can make things worse. The key is a gradual, progressive exercise plan designed for the individual,” said Dr Deshpande.
Dr Deshpande explained that the spine relies heavily on surrounding muscles for support. “When these muscles, especially the core and lower back, are weak, the strain on the spine increases, causing more pain and instability. Well-planned exercises can help rebuild this support system. Over time, as muscle strength improves, pressure on the affected spinal area decreases, which can greatly reduce symptoms.”
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In many cases, yes. “Medication is usually for short-term pain relief, especially during flare-ups. However, long-term recovery often relies more on rehabilitation than on drugs. Strengthening exercises, mobility work, and correcting posture play a bigger role in restoring function and preventing recurring problems,” said Dr Deshpande.
The goal is functional recovery, enabling a person to move, exercise, and perform daily tasks without major discomfort. Strengthening the surrounding muscles can help offset underlying issues and provide long-lasting stability, reiterated Dr Deshpande.
Avoid self-diagnosing or just copying someone else’s workout routine. “What works for one person might not be right for another. Always seek a proper evaluation, including imaging if necessary, and follow a personalised rehab plan. Signs like numbness, weakness, or loss of bladder or bowel control require immediate medical attention,” said Dr Deshpande.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.