scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

‘Discipline = self-love’: Sonnalli Seygall shares fitness mantra

"Discipline is ignoring current pleasures for future rewards," said Sonnalli Seygall on Instagram

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 12, 2022 9:10:59 am
sonnalli seygallSonnalli Seygall shares her self-love secret (Source: Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram)

It is easy to set goals. But to achieve them, one needs to be extremely dedicated, patient, and disciplined.

Looks like Sonnalli Seygall also believes in the same, as she had shared a social media post on why discipline forms the backbone of a fitness routine.

Also Read |Sonnalli Seygall gives a peek into fitness routine; check it out

In the inspiring post, the actor and fitness enthusiast equated discipline with self-love.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonnalli Seygall (@sonnalliseygall)

“No one wants to tell us why discipline is so important. Discipline is one of the greatest forms of self-love. It is ignoring the current pleasures for future rewards. And it is (about) loving yourself enough to do what needs to be done, in the pursuit of what was meant for you,” she captioned a video in which she can be seen acing a handstand.

Also Read |It’s not easy, says Sonnalli Seygall as she does this core-strengthening exercise

This is, however, not the first time she has advocated self-love. In an earlier post, she had highlighted the need to slow down.

“Slow down. When life gets stressed, take a break and slow down. When there’s too much being said, walk away. Slow down. When you are feeling too much, slow down. It doesn’t have to be too much. Pause, reflect and slow down,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonnalli Seygall (@sonnalliseygall)

Here’s why discipline is the key to consistency

Working out everyday not only helps form a routine and make one disciplined, but also keeps the body energised. Also, working out daily keeps injuries at bay as the body gets used to it.

Concurring with the findings of a 2022-JAMA study that highlighted how exercise helps to reduce depression, Dr Kedar Tilwe, consultant psychiatrist at Fortis Hospital, Mulund and Hiranandani, Vashi, said that physical exercise can be of great value in helping people cope with lethargy, boredom, and even mental fatigue as “exercise is often associated with the release of endorphins and other mood-elevating physiological changes within one’s body”.

“As a result, it also helps boost self-esteem and build a positive self-image. In fact, regular exercise can be therapeutic to a certain extent, especially when dealing with depression of mild severity. Combining exercises along with behavioral activation techniques and mindfulness or yoga exercises can prove beneficial in improving adherence to therapy as well as improving the efficacy of the interventions in battling depression as well,” the expert said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 yearsPremium
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 years
Explained: Reading UN population reportPremium
Explained: Reading UN population report
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...Premium
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...
Facing heat after rape ban, Uber warmed up to TOI group, got its investmentPremium
Facing heat after rape ban, Uber warmed up to TOI group, got its investment

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Hina Khan to Huma Qureshi, celebs celebrated Eid al-Adha in style
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 12: Latest News
Advertisement