‘Discipline = self-love’: Sonnalli Seygall shares fitness mantra

It is easy to set goals. But to achieve them, one needs to be extremely dedicated, patient, and disciplined.

Looks like Sonnalli Seygall also believes in the same, as she had shared a social media post on why discipline forms the backbone of a fitness routine.

In the inspiring post, the actor and fitness enthusiast equated discipline with self-love.

“No one wants to tell us why discipline is so important. Discipline is one of the greatest forms of self-love. It is ignoring the current pleasures for future rewards. And it is (about) loving yourself enough to do what needs to be done, in the pursuit of what was meant for you,” she captioned a video in which she can be seen acing a handstand.

This is, however, not the first time she has advocated self-love. In an earlier post, she had highlighted the need to slow down.

“Slow down. When life gets stressed, take a break and slow down. When there’s too much being said, walk away. Slow down. When you are feeling too much, slow down. It doesn’t have to be too much. Pause, reflect and slow down,” she wrote.

Here’s why discipline is the key to consistency

Working out everyday not only helps form a routine and make one disciplined, but also keeps the body energised. Also, working out daily keeps injuries at bay as the body gets used to it.

Concurring with the findings of a 2022-JAMA study that highlighted how exercise helps to reduce depression, Dr Kedar Tilwe, consultant psychiatrist at Fortis Hospital, Mulund and Hiranandani, Vashi, said that physical exercise can be of great value in helping people cope with lethargy, boredom, and even mental fatigue as “exercise is often associated with the release of endorphins and other mood-elevating physiological changes within one’s body”.

“As a result, it also helps boost self-esteem and build a positive self-image. In fact, regular exercise can be therapeutic to a certain extent, especially when dealing with depression of mild severity. Combining exercises along with behavioral activation techniques and mindfulness or yoga exercises can prove beneficial in improving adherence to therapy as well as improving the efficacy of the interventions in battling depression as well,” the expert said.

