Want a toned back? Check out what Dino Morea is doing

Dino Morea’s toned back is pure goals. (Source: thedinomorea/Instagram) Dino Morea’s toned back is pure goals. (Source: thedinomorea/Instagram)

Dino Morea’s love for fitness needs no introduction; his workout videos on Instagram are proof enough. And even as the Raaz actor has had to give his gym sessions a miss amid the coronavirus pandemic, it has not sopped him from regularly working out at home to keep himself fit.

The fitness enthusiast recently shared a before-after glimpse of his toned body, showing how has been consistently fit. “Before and after. Isko kehte hai CONSISTENCY (This is what CONSISTENCY is),” he wrote on Instagram. In the first picture, he flaunts his muscular back; in the second he is seen working out. Take a look:

In the video, Dino Morea is seen doing standing twists. For this exercise, you pivot on one foot at a time as you stand and twist your torso from one side to another along with side-to-side stretching of the arms.

Read| Bipasha Basu shows her fitness level by doing squat pulses; watch video

This is followed by Upward Hand Stretch pose or Urdhva Hastasana yoga pose. This exercise stretches the shoulders, upper back and armpits. It is also known to improve digestion and relieve anxiety and fatigue, according to yogajournal.com.

To do this exercise, stand with your feet slightly apart. Inhale and bring your arms out to the sides and up towards the ceiling. Keep your arms parallel and bring the palms together overhead without hunching your shoulders. Interlock the fingers or let the palms touch as you hold the pose, and stand on your toes. Stretch the torso to feel that the entire back is stretched.

A while ago, the 44-year-old actor also showed us how to do certain pull-up variations and leg exercises.

Are you taking notes?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd