Dino Morea shows how to ace leg workout routines like a pro

Lower body workouts are not preferred by many owing to the muscle soreness and pain that usually follows a session. There are some who even dread leg days at the gym. If you are one of them, it is time you take a look at actor Dino Morea who can be seen enjoying a lower body workout in the sun. “Everybody hates leg (workouts). I love it,” he mentioned in an Instagram post.

“You don’t require much space. It is simple squatting,” he said in the video in which the former model can be seen performing freestyle squats and lunges.

He went on to perform a mighty 50-75 reps or five to six sets with a break of a minute and a half between each set.

One can also try jump squat as a variation which works for the quads and the core, he mentioned after performing 200 reps of squats.

Jump squats are known as plyometric exercises that work the muscle fibers in the legs, leading to a spike the heart rate. This helps burn more calories and fat.

Starting with basic lunges, he showed two variations — walking lunges and jumping lunges, further recommending four sets of lunges. After completing the 40-minute workout, Morea mentioned the need to keep switching between upper and lower body workout on alternate days.

Highlighting that one doesn’t need much space to do workouts, he advised that one should keep working out whether in a room, terrace or lawn. “Excuses are simple to make. If one wants to be healthy, motivation starts from the mind. Motivate yourself,” he concluded.

Here’s how squats and lunges help your legs

As functional exercises that directly impact the glutes, quads, hamstrings, and core, squats and lunges are known to strengthen and lend stability to muscles from waist down. In fact, they are considered the best leg day exercises for their ability to build muscle and help torch fats. What more? There are so many variations that one can do. But just before diving into squats and lunges, one should adequately warm-up and get the blood flowing.

Not just these, one can try other body weight exercises that can be done without equipment at home.

So, what is your typical leg day workout like?

