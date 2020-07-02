Dino Morea is doing these exercises to keep himself fit and positive; watch video

Dino Morea is building immunity by working out. (Source: thedinomorea/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh) Dino Morea is building immunity by working out. (Source: thedinomorea/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

How is Dino Morea staying positive at the time of the coronavirus crisis? By exercising, revealed the actor in an Instagram video.

“It not only keeps you physically fit…helps keep your sanity, keeps your mind stable. We all have ups and downs, specially in a time like this there are so many people going through lows. Workout makes you feel positive, makes you feel good about yourself,” the actor said in the video. The 44-year-old actor is also seen doing a variety of exercises in the garden. Watch the video:

In the video, the Raaz actor shows how to do pull-up variations followed by single leg step-up-and-down on a chair.

Pull-ups help build muscle mass in the back, arms and shoulder while strengthening grip strength. This form of resistance training also boosts bone development. In this exercise, the body is suspended with both hands that are holding a pull-up bar, after which strength is applied to pull up the body and bring it down.

Earlier we saw celebrities like Sonu Sood, Sophie Choudry and Tiger Shroff pull off the exercise.

Step up, on the other hand, strengthens the lower body. It works on the quadriceps and hamstrings apart from the glutes.

Here are the steps to follow for this exercise:

* Balance your left leg on top of the seat of a chair while keeping your right leg down on the ground.

* Squat until the feet touch the ground, keeping your left foot on the seat.

* Pull your right leg from the ground as you step onto the chair, and bend the right knee. Now bring the right foot down to the ground again to form a squat. Repeat the steps.

