Diljit Dosanjh shows flexibility by doing inverted yoga asanas; watch

Not just a healthy diet, Diljit Dosanjh seems to take equal care of his physical fitness, too. The singer-songwriter recently shared a video collage of him doing yoga and we are awestruck, to say the least.

In the clip that the 37-year-old shared on Instagram, the Honsla Rakh actor can be seen doing a range of yoga exercises, each a proof of his immense flexibility.

Practising on a yoga mat in the backdrop of nature in Sedona, Arizona, Diljit does variations of Salamba Sarvangasana or Shoulderstand, Squatting Toe Balance Pose, and the Plow Pose or Halasana. Take a look:

Both Salamba Sarvangasana and Halasana are inverted asanas in modern yoga. In the video, Diljit is also seen doing the former asana with his legs in the lotus position. He also does a variation with a middle split, toes on the ground. This is known as Supta Konasana. These asanas stretch the shoulder, neck and vertebral column.

Squatting Toe Balance Pose, on the other hand, helps bring awareness to the lower part of the body, especially feet and ankles. It can also help release tension and heaviness in these areas, according to tummee.com.

However, beginners should practise these asanas only under the supervision of an expert. It is also recommended to consult a doctor before starting the exercise regime.

