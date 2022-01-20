Wake up with this yoga pose ‘to have a calm and relaxed day’

January 20, 2022 6:20:24 pm
Most of us tend to start our mornings in a hurry, reaching out for the phone to check any missed notifications. However, an ideal way to start one’s morning is with a simple stretch.
In an Instagram post, dietitian Lavleen Kaur showed why one should start the day with Balasana or child’s pose.
“What you do in the first five minutes upon waking up plays a major role in deciding whether you’re going to have a calm and relaxed day vs a dull and lethargic day. Going into Balasana, (child’s pose), is the easiest way to stretch your ankles, hips, and shoulders, relax your body and be ready for digestion,” said Kaur.
She added that one should reach out to feel one’s serene surroundings instead of their phone after waking up. “Then gift your eyes the serenity of trees, sky and feel the wind for few minutes before you check your notifications,” she mentioned.
How to do balasana?
*Kneel down and bend forward in such a way that your buttocks are on your heels.
*Bring the chest to your thighs.
*Place your hand on the bed/floor and try to touch your forehead to the floor.
*Hold this position and take five to ten deep breaths. Come back to the original position.
Some other benefits of the pose
*Helps relieve fatigue
*Regulates breathing and restores calmness
*Lengthens and stretches out the spine
*Eases neck and back pain
Contra-indications
*Try a soft pillow if you get uncomfortable stretching your head on the mat.
*Avoid the practice if you have any knee injuries or diarrhea.
*Refrain from doing this yoga pose if you are suffering from hypertension or high blood pressure.
*Avoid in case of pregnancy.
Why is stretching a must after waking up?
Stretching as soon as you wake up can help accelerate mobility and flexibility. It also helps build a range of motion in the joints which loosens tightness in the muscles. This effectively reduces the risk of injury.
