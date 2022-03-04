Robert Pattinson opens up about his diet and training for ‘The Batman’

Actors have to often undergo physical transformations while preparing to look the part they play in films. Robert Pattinson, for instance, had to work really hard for his latest superhero film ‘The Batman‘, in which he plays the eponymous character.

The actor shared diet and fitness secrets that helped him become the caped crusader. In conversation with On Demand Entertainment, where he was joined by co-star Zoë Kravitz, the 35-year-old revealed that he “never want[s] to see a piece of white, boiled fish with just lemon on it”, referring to his restrictive diet.

He also alluded to the fact that there was no “pizza” on the plate for the entire duration of shooting for the film.

The Twilight star added that he had to work out a lot, and that the routine got easier with time. “Training’s a lot more fun when you kind of get good at it. Once you pass over the kind of six-week mark, then it’s all right… Then you feel bad if you’re not doing it. It’s kind of what everyone says,” he said.

The actor joked and said, “No matter how many times you realise, ‘If I just maintain it, it’s going to be great and I don’t have to experience the bad part again’, as soon as the job’s done, you’re like, ‘No, I’m not going to train once.’”

Kravitz plays Catwoman in the film, and she explained that she has never had to train this hard before. “It was insane”.

The Big Little Lies star said, “Three months of training beforehand and then you have to keep it up, so you literally just film and train. That’s the only thing that we did.”

