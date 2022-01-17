scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 17, 2022
Must Read

Nutritionist shares the one key habit to lose or gain weight

Nutritionist Nancy Dehra shared a "few easy things you can do everyday without changing everything at once"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 17, 2022 10:00:59 am
fitnessWhat are your fitness goals like? (Source: Pixabay)

Everyone wishes to achieve their fitness goals, but to do that, one needs to be regular with their efforts. Agreed nutritionist Nancy Dehra and said that “if you are trying to lose weight/gain weight or improve your health markers, you need to create a habit; a habit of consistency.

“It’s simple: 1 good meal won’t make you fit; one wrong meal won’t make you fat either. Working out can never be enough to achieve your goals. Your results will come from your diet,” she added.

ALSO READ |Fitness goals: Are you working out or are you overworked?

She went on to list few easy things one can do every while while working towards their goal:

*Wake up 15 minutes early to prep for your day.
*Add vegetables in every meal
*Reach for water in between meals. Keep your bottle in front of you; on side table; work table; bag; or set a reminder on phone to drink it.
*Portion control

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Kareena Kapoor’s ‘108 surya namaskars glow’ is unmissable; know the benefits of sun salutation

*Use less processed food – your meal shouldn’t have more than one processed item
*Protein intake – “It is underrated but protein helps in getting the body you want. It makes your organs healthy as well,” she shared.
*Exercise – whatever you like. “You don’t have to really go out of the house for it. Just give 15 minutes a day- simple stretching; yoga; dance can go a long way,” she said.

What’s your fitness mantra?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

makar sankranti
In pictures: How Bengaluru celebrated Pongal and Makar Sankranti 2022

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 17: Latest News

Advertisement