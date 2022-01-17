Nutritionist shares the one key habit to lose or gain weight

Everyone wishes to achieve their fitness goals, but to do that, one needs to be regular with their efforts. Agreed nutritionist Nancy Dehra and said that “if you are trying to lose weight/gain weight or improve your health markers, you need to create a habit; a habit of consistency.

“It’s simple: 1 good meal won’t make you fit; one wrong meal won’t make you fat either. Working out can never be enough to achieve your goals. Your results will come from your diet,” she added.

She went on to list few easy things one can do every while while working towards their goal:

*Wake up 15 minutes early to prep for your day.

*Add vegetables in every meal

*Reach for water in between meals. Keep your bottle in front of you; on side table; work table; bag; or set a reminder on phone to drink it.

*Portion control

*Use less processed food – your meal shouldn’t have more than one processed item

*Protein intake – “It is underrated but protein helps in getting the body you want. It makes your organs healthy as well,” she shared.

*Exercise – whatever you like. “You don’t have to really go out of the house for it. Just give 15 minutes a day- simple stretching; yoga; dance can go a long way,” she said.

