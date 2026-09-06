At 100, Dick Van Dyke is still working out; what experts say about his inversion routine

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Dick Van Dyke’s latest Instagram post proves that age is just a number, and being 100 years old is definitely no barrier to staying active. In the video, the Mary Poppins and The Dick Van Dyke Show star can be seen on an inversion table, tilting backwards until he is nearly upside down, with his arms resting behind his head.
He shared it with a note saying, “#DVD100 1/2 workout inversion table #keepmoving”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Experts say that although this can help relieve symptoms, it should be regarded only as a tool and not as a cure for back issues, as evidence is quite limited.
Lt Pratima Pandey, director of sports at Noida International University, says, “People may get temporary relief through inversion, but evidence to support the fact that it creates any long-term relief is not enough. It does not help reverse the ageing process, nor can it heal spinal stenosis, arthritis, degenerative discs, or any structural changes.”
Seniors must consider everything beforehand.
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As per Lt Pandey, this table can raise blood pressure and hence, older people should refrain from using it if they have any cardiovascular or serious medical problems.
“Regular walking and strength training are more efficient for long-term use,” she says, adding, “If there is continuous pain, experts must be consulted, and urgent care given in case of leg weakness, loss of control of the bladder and urinary tract, or other severe ailments.”
With age, the more important objective is to maintain spinal mobility, muscle strength, balance and functional capacity for which progressive resistance training is particularly important. Dr Vajalla Shravani, MPT, fitness and pilates expert at Tone30 Pilates advises to prioritise active strategies over passive ones. This is because, stronger hips, legs and core muscles improve posture, stability and the ability to perform daily activities without excessive spinal loading.” Suggesting ways to maintain back health, she advises regular walking, balance training, controlled mobility exercises and swimming.
Experts point to the fact that Dyke continues to exercise at 100 is far more significant than the fact that he uses an inversion table.
Dr Vajalla says, “An inversion table also requires a person to get into and out of an inverted position safely. For an older adult with poor balance, osteoporosis, cardiovascular problems, uncontrolled blood pressure or certain eye conditions, this may be risky. However, if a 100-year-old is medically cleared and already has good control and experience with the equipment, gentle inversion may be incorporated under appropriate supervision.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.