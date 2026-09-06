At 100, Dick Van Dyke is still working out; what experts say about his inversion routine

Dick Van Dyke’s latest Instagram post proves that age is just a number, and being 100 years old is definitely no barrier to staying active. In the video, the Mary Poppins and The Dick Van Dyke Show star can be seen on an inversion table, tilting backwards until he is nearly upside down, with his arms resting behind his head.

He shared it with a note saying, “#DVD100 1/2 workout inversion table #keepmoving”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

But is this advisable for older people?

Experts say that although this can help relieve symptoms, it should be regarded only as a tool and not as a cure for back issues, as evidence is quite limited.