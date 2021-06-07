scorecardresearch
Monday, June 07, 2021
‘I’m still dancing, and singing’: Dick Van Dyke, 95, shares morning workout routine

The award-winning actor said he does not plan to slow down anytime soon and is eagerly looking forward to hitting 100!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 7, 2021 11:40:57 am
mary poppins actor, dick van dyke fitness, fitness news hollywood, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, dick van dyke news,Dick Van Dyke has an impressive workout every morning. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Age is just a number, and proving exactly that recently was none other than actor Dick Van Dyke, well-known for his role in Mary Poppins. The actor who, is 95 years old, gave a glimpse of his morning workout in an interview with CBS.

Filmed in the backyard of his Malibu home, the clip shows Van Dyke doing a series of basic ab movements, including crunches, leg raises, and more, CBS reported.

In the video, the actor who has a career spanning 60 years, said, “All you old guys out there, listen to me. You can go on for a long time. I’m still dancing. And singing!”

ALSO READ |The best time of day to exercise for metabolic health

He revealed that he no plans to slow down anytime soon and he’s eagerly looking forward to hitting 100. “George Burns made it,” he said, with a chuckle. “And I’m gonna make it too.”

