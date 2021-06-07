‘I’m still dancing, and singing’: Dick Van Dyke, 95, shares morning workout routine

Age is just a number, and proving exactly that recently was none other than actor Dick Van Dyke, well-known for his role in Mary Poppins. The actor who, is 95 years old, gave a glimpse of his morning workout in an interview with CBS.

Filmed in the backyard of his Malibu home, the clip shows Van Dyke doing a series of basic ab movements, including crunches, leg raises, and more, CBS reported.

WATCH: @AnthonyMasonCBS spoke to legendary award-winning actor #DickVanDyke, who found success with his own brand of singing, dancing and physical comedy. The beloved entertainer is 1 of 5 artists being honored by the @KenCen for their immense contribution to American culture. pic.twitter.com/MpU8omFZ78 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 1, 2021

In the video, the actor who has a career spanning 60 years, said, “All you old guys out there, listen to me. You can go on for a long time. I’m still dancing. And singing!”

He revealed that he no plans to slow down anytime soon and he’s eagerly looking forward to hitting 100. “George Burns made it,” he said, with a chuckle. “And I’m gonna make it too.”

