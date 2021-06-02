Healthy living: Dia Mirza shares what she starts and ends her day with

Actor and UN Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza, who is pregnant with her first child, is showing us how to relax amid the pandemic. In one of her recent posts, the Sanju actor shared why everyone should practise meditation, no matter where they are.

“Morning meditations are powerful. I try and start and end my day with meditation. Try it! Like I said, it is a superpower I wish everyone would discover,” she said.

In another post, a behind the scenes picture from a shoot, Dia mentioned how meditation is a part of her daily routine. “Meditation is life-altering. Whether I’m at work or at home, meditation is a part of my daily routine,” she mentioned.

A lot of people have been at home for the last 1.5 years, which has affected their mental and emotional health. Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M) psychotherapist, life alchemist, coach and healer, founder and director, Gateway of Healing, shared how practising breathing exercises, a part of meditation, can help.

“It will not only help improve oxygen levels and lung activity but also helps in calming anxiety, sleeping better, improving blood flow and reducing stress,” she highlighted.

Such “mindfulness” also helps bring a sense of calm in the chaos around, she added.

Yoga expert and wellness counsellor Nishtha Bijlani said, “Anxiety is a response to a stressful situation, which causes panic and unrest”.

According to Dr Sagar Mundada, Healthspring’s mental wellness expert, mindfulness helps one to focus on the current moment. “Mindfulness involves being in the present moment in an aware and non-judgmental way. It helps some not to get too caught up in the train of thoughts and go down the negative path with worrying thoughts. The best way to do this is by focusing on the breathing pattern that brings you back to the present moment. Whenever attention is diverted, without being self-critical be attentive to your breath. Initially, it might seem like a very difficult thing to do but slowly it will make one more relaxed,” he said.

Do you like to meditate?

