Dia Mirza shows why mornings with yoga are a must this new year

We have time and again heard about the benefits of yoga and meditation for health — not just about its physical benefits, but also the psychological ones. But if you still haven’t got back in the fitness groove this new year, seek some early morning fitness inspiration from actor and UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador India, Dia Mirza, who recently gave us major fitness goals with her early morning yoga session.

In a series of Instagram stories, the fitness enthusiast was seen performing the following yoga postures. Take a look!

In general, yoga is recommended in the morning or early evening.

Here’s why a morning practice can work wonders for your body

It is said that a morning practice helps the body wake up and ready itself for the day. Yoga is also said to boost energy levels, as one feels fresher and lighter after performing yoga. This is because many yoga asanas help activate the cells in the body.

Tight hips can strain the knee joint due to improper alignment of the thigh and shinbones. Tight hamstrings can lead to a flattening of the lumbar spine, which can cause back pain. Therefore, flexibility is important for the body. Dedicated yoga can help loosen up the body and help it become more receptive to difficult poses.

Who doesn’t like strong muscles? Yoga can help the muscles of the body, such that it can prevent conditions like arthritis and back pain, and also help prevent falls in elderly people by helping maintain balance.

One can improve their posture with regular practice of poses that involve various twists and turns, and help the body overcome issues like the neck, back, muscle and joint pains caused due to poor posture. Yoga also helps relieve stress by improving cardiovascular conditioning. Studies have indicated that yoga practice lowers the resting heart rate, increases endurance, and can also improve the body’s maximum uptake of oxygen during exercise, which are indicative of the body’s improved aerobic conditioning.

Even relaxing postures like Savasana is said to be extremely beneficial in reducing systolic blood pressure. Two research studies published in The Lancet found practicing Savasana to reduce blood pressure by up to 20mm over a period of just 12 weeks.

Ideal yoga asanas to try in the morning

Supine Twist

Press your knees into your chest. Drop them to the right, look over your left shoulder as you open the arms in a T shape, and feel the stretch in your spine. After five breaths, switch sides.

Cat Cow or Cat Camel pose

Roll onto your fours: perform four cat cows, and massage the spine.

Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar or sun salutation, a sequence of 12 powerful yoga poses, is said to be a great cardiovascular workout that also has a positive impact on the body and mind.

Savasana

Start lying down on the mat facing up and relax the body.

So, are you getting your dose of morning yoga?

