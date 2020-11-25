Dia Mirza learns Kalaripayattu; know more about the martial art form

Dia Mirza shared a glimpse of her Kalaripayattu workout recently. (Source: Dia Mirza/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Traditional martial art forms are known to be extremely arduous and challenging. One such martial art form is Kalaripayattu, which originated in Kerala and can be traced back to the third century BC. Kalaripayattu is considered as an overall mind and body fitness activity, and we spotted none other than actor Dia Mirza training for the same — a first for her, for a film project.

If you too would like to dabble in mixed martial art forms, Kalaripayattu should be your go-to pick. Here’s why.

An overall body workout, it helps build bodily strength and flexibility while improving focus and coordination. Other benefits of continuous practice, with a trainer, include improved posture, speed, stamina and self-control.

Stages of the art form

While the first stage consists of body conditioning exercises such as sequences, workouts and kicks to develop the pace of the body, the second stage is all about fighting techniques with wooden weapons such as sticks. The third stage involves the use of metal weapons and the fourth and final stage includes bare hand fighting techniques, massage treatments etc.

Kalaripayattu kicks help increase stamina and balance, that in turn, help improve the metabolism rate. The postures engage different muscles in the core and body, which then aid other regular training like weight training, yoga and running.

How important is diet?

Diet is subjective to a person’s requirements, but one needs to follow a healthy, balanced diet to keep the fuel going.

