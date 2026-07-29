How Dia Mirza stays fit: Trainer Kunal Vijay More reveals her workout and diet secrets

Mumbai-based celebrity fitness trainer Kunal Vijay More has his hands full with some of Bollywood’s top names working closely with him. From actors Dia Mirza, Aayush Sharma, Zaheer Iqbal and Nikhil Dwivedi to filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, More has quietly built a reputation as a credible trainer.

But the 42-year-old’s own journey from body building to becoming a celebrity trainer wasn’t easy. From battling health issues and giving up a government job to pursuing fitness full-time, More says passion and the support of his mentor, especially bodybuilding and transformation expert Rakkesh R Uddiyar, kept him going.

Recently, Dia Mirza posted a story tagging More. In an exclusive interview, More talks about his journey, Dia Mirza’s workout routine, why she swears by strength training, and the biggest myths around celebrity fitness.

Excerpts:

Q: You have been in the fitness industry for over 15 years. Tell us about your journey.

Kunal Vijay More: My journey began when I was around 14. There was a gym near my house and I was fascinated by it. When my father asked me what I wanted for my birthday, I asked for a gym membership. Initially, I was only interested in building muscles. Over time, that interest turned into a genuine passion for fitness. But I was training without proper guidance and focused more on long, exhausting workouts than scientifically designed ones.

Dia Mirza has been working out consistently for over 110 days (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram Stories) Dia Mirza has been working out consistently for over 110 days (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram Stories)

Things took a turn when I developed heart-related health issues and was hospitalised. Doctors advised me to quit bodybuilding permanently. It was devastating because fitness had become such an important part of my life.

That was when I met my mentor, Rakkesh R Uddiyar sir. Even when I couldn’t afford his coaching, he encouraged me to keep going. Under his guidance, I learnt not just bodybuilding but also the science behind training clients safely and effectively. Looking back, meeting him completely changed my career.

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Eventually, I made what was probably the toughest decision of my life. I left my government job to become a full-time fitness trainer. There was no financial security, but my wife encouraged me to follow my passion. I don’t regret that decision even today.

Q: How did you begin training Dia Mirza?

More: Rakkesh sir referred me to her. It has been an incredible experience. Dia is one of the most disciplined people I have worked with. She is always willing to learn something new and never says no to a challenge. Despite everything she has achieved, she remains extremely humble and grounded.

Q: What is her workout routine like?

More: Her goal goes beyond looking fit. She wants to build strength, flexibility, and endurance so that she can stay healthy, active, and resilient for years to come. Every workout is planned with long-term health in mind rather than quick physical transformations.

Dia trains six days a week for around an hour. We always begin with a rebounder warm-up that includes jumps and arm movements. It prepares the body for exercise while stimulating the lymphatic system and improving circulation.

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From there, we combine strength training, functional training, mobility work, and flexibility exercises. We deliberately vary the routine so that the workouts stay engaging and the body continues adapting.

Strength training forms the foundation of her fitness routine because it helps preserve muscle mass, bone health, and functional strength.

Besides that, she enjoys swimming whenever possible, and we regularly include mobility and flexibility sessions.

Q: Tell us about her diet.

More: She follows a predominantly vegetarian diet and believes in balanced nutrition. Hydration is a big priority for her. She focuses on wholesome foods, adequate plant protein and maintaining an alkaline balance. She also avoids refined sugar and gluten.

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She has a few simple habits. She drinks beetroot and carrot juice before workouts, never skips her warm-up, swims whenever possible, stays hydrated, and eats balanced meals every day. They are simple habits, but consistency is what makes them effective.

She doesn’t believe in crash diets or shortcuts. Her philosophy is to build habits that can be sustained for life, and that’s exactly how she approaches health and fitness.

Q: Has her routine changed with age?

More: For Dia, age is simply a number. She happily completes every challenge I give her, which means I constantly have to design new ones. Her consistency and willingness to improve are genuinely inspiring.

She believes fitness is not about appearance. For her, it’s about feeling strong, healthy and capable at every stage of life. She sees exercise as a lifelong necessity rather than something linked to a particular age or goal.

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Dia’s biggest strength is her consistency. She doesn’t look at fitness as a short-term goal. She treats it as a lifelong commitment, and that’s what makes her truly inspiring.

Q: What is the biggest misconception people have about celebrity fitness?

More: Many people assume celebrities have it easy. In reality, they work incredibly hard because they constantly have to stay camera-ready. Every project demands discipline, consistency and preparation.

Q: How important is recovery?

More: Recovery is as important as training. Quality sleep, hydration, rest and massage therapy whenever required all play an important role in helping the body recover. Sleep, stress or exercise—all three are equally important. Ignoring one affects the benefits of the others. Ideally, people should aim for seven to nine hours of quality sleep, manage stress effectively, and exercise consistently.

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Dia Mirza working out with trainer Kunal (Photo: Dia Mirza) Dia Mirza working out with trainer Kunal (Photo: Dia Mirza)

Q: What can people do if they don’t have access to a gym?

More: Fitness doesn’t always require expensive equipment. A brisk 20-30 minute walk, bodyweight exercises like squats, lunges, push-ups and planks, taking the stairs instead of the lift, and staying hydrated are enough to build a healthy routine if done consistently.

Q: If someone has only 20 minutes a day, what would you recommend?

More: I would suggest a brisk walk combined with push-ups, squats, lunges and planks. You don’t need one-hour workouts every day. Even 20 minutes of consistent movement can produce excellent results over time.

Rapid fire

* Morning or evening workouts? Morning.

* Yoga or strength training? Strength training.

* One exercise everyone should do? Walking.

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* Biggest fitness myth? That you need very long workouts to stay fit.

* One wellness habit everyone should start today? Drink at least three litres of water daily and move your body every day.

* Favourite post-workout snack? Protein shake or a protein bar.