Dhurandhar: The Revenge actor Udaybir Sandhu on losing and gaining 15 kilos to play Pinda in the Ranveer Singh film: ‘Pushed my limits…’

Dhurandhar: The Revenge actor Udaybir Sandhu, who is associated with the viral line ‘ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe Jassi?’, recently revealed that he lost and gained 15 kilos to play the role of Gurbaaz Singh aka Pinda in the film. “Played a 20-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man in the same film…gained and lost 15 kgs to look the part. Pushed my limits, I didn’t know I had. A lot of discipline, blood, sweat and tears have gone into making this. Hope you enjoy watching Pinda on the big screen,” he noted in an Instagram post.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking a leaf from the actor’s incredible fitness transformation, we asked an expert what to consider when making such attempts.

From a dietitian’s lens, such transformations highlight the extreme discipline and structured planning that goes behind body weight manipulation. “Rapid weight gain and loss are never random. It involves controlled phases of calorie surplus and deficit, strict macronutrient planning, and often intense training protocols. However, what we see on screen is only the final result, not the physiological stress the body undergoes during such fluctuations,” said consultant dietitian Garima Goyal.

Gaining weight involves increasing calorie intake, often through a mix of carbohydrates and fats, while maintaining enough protein to support muscle mass. “On the other hand, losing weight requires a carefully monitored calorie deficit, high protein intake, and structured workouts to preserve lean body mass. The challenge lies in doing both within a short time frame without compromising health,” said Goyal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Udaybir Sandhu (@udaybir_sandhu)

According to Goyal, frequent and rapid weight changes can impact metabolism, hormonal balance, and even mental well-being. “Sudden fat gain may increase inflammation, while aggressive weight loss can lead to muscle loss, fatigue, and nutrient deficiencies if not managed properly. This is why such transformations are usually done under expert supervision with nutritionists, trainers, and medical teams involved,” said Goyal.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

What stands out in the actor’s transformation journey is the level of discipline and commitment. “As he himself mentioned, it required pushing beyond his perceived limits, involving consistent effort, controlled eating, and intense physical work,” reiterated Goyal.

What to note?

For the general audience, it is important to understand that these transformations are role-specific and not a sustainable lifestyle approach, stressed Goyal. “Real health is built on consistency, balanced nutrition, and gradual progress rather than extreme fluctuations. While such stories can be inspiring, they should not be directly replicated without professional guidance,” added Goyal.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.