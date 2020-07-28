Dharmendra does this exercise for 30 minutes daily; here’s why

Dharmendra is exercising to keep himself fit amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: aapkadharam/Instagram) Dharmendra is exercising to keep himself fit amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: aapkadharam/Instagram)

At 84, how is Dharmendra making sure he stays healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic? By exercising.

The Sholay actor recently took to Instagram to post a video where he gives us a glimpse of his farm and greenery around his house, followed by the workout he does to keep himself fit.

In the video, the actor is seen cycling on a stationary bike. “…daily exercise on my stationary bike for half an hour. You know why I am doing it? To make corona run away from us,” Dharmendra said, adding, “just joking”. Watch the video:

Health experts are time and again urging people to keep exercising to boost immunity and keep illness at bay. Exercise not just keeps you physically fit, it helps release stress and calm the mind too, researchers have shown.

Benefits of stationary bike workout

Cycling is a good exercise to boost cardio fitness and helps burn calories and body fat. According to Healthline, stationary bicycle puts lesser stress on the joints compared to other kinds of cardio equipment. It lowers stress levels, improves flow of blood and oxygen in the body, controls blood sugar and blood pressure levels, and improves sleep.

Besides, this workout can also promote weight loss. As per a Harvard Unversity study, biking at a moderate speed of 12 to 13.9 miles per hour could burn up to 298 calories in 30 minutes while doing the exercise at a faster rate of about 14 to 15.9 miles per hour could burn up to 372 calories.

Would you like to try?

