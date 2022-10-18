Every time Alaya F feels demotivated in fitness class, this is how she tries to focus

The importance of a dedicated workout routine cannot be stressed enough. But, it also cannot be denied that exercising every day can, sometimes, feel boring, and even demotivating if you are unable to reach your goals. As such, if you also find yourself in such a situation, here’s some motivation mantra coming your way, straight from fitness aficionado Alaya F.

The actor, who often shares her workouts on Instagram, recently opened up about how she motivates herself on days she does not feel her best. “Every time I’m feeling unmotivated in class, the best way to get me focused is to make me try something I’ve never done before,” she captioned a reel, in which she could be seen working out with her yoga trainer Puja Thea Amin, with whom, she said she is “always growing and learning”.

In the video, Alaya can be seen wearing a pair of grey tights and a white tank top, as she performed a variation of a handstand with her trainer holding up her legs. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor first took her legs straight up in the air, after which she bent her knees and tried to touch her crown with her toes. Check out the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

“I loooooooooove competing with myself and seeing how much further I can push my body because it always leaves me surprised and grateful !(sic),” she added.

Also Read | | Alaya F demonstrates an elbow stand; here are its health benefits

Earlier, Alaya had also undertaken the 50-push ups challenge, which involves doing 50 push-ups without a break. “There was a time in my life when I could do 46 push-ups in one minute…but these days my arms want to die after doing just 10,” Alaya captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf

What is your everyday fitness mantra to keep yourself motivated for your daily workouts?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!