scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Every time Alaya F feels demotivated in fitness class, this is how she tries to focus

"I loooooooooove competing with myself and seeing how much further I can push my body," Alaya F captioned the post

Alaya FAlaya F shares how she maintains consistency in her workouts (Photo: Instagram/@alayaf)

The importance of a dedicated workout routine cannot be stressed enough. But, it also cannot be denied that exercising every day can, sometimes, feel boring, and even demotivating if you are unable to reach your goals. As such, if you also find yourself in such a situation, here’s some motivation mantra coming your way, straight from fitness aficionado Alaya F.

The actor, who often shares her workouts on Instagram, recently opened up about how she motivates herself on days she does not feel her best. “Every time I’m feeling unmotivated in class, the best way to get me focused is to make me try something I’ve never done before,” she captioned a reel, in which she could be seen working out with her yoga trainer Puja Thea Amin, with whom, she said she is “always growing and learning”.

Also Read | |‘A little wobbly still, but I’ll get there’: Alaya F attempts the headstand

In the video, Alaya can be seen wearing a pair of grey tights and a white tank top, as she performed a variation of a handstand with her trainer holding up her legs. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor first took her legs straight up in the air, after which she bent her knees and tried to touch her crown with her toes. Check out the video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf) 

“I loooooooooove competing with myself and seeing how much further I can push my body because it always leaves me surprised and grateful !(sic),” she added.

Also Read | |Alaya F demonstrates an elbow stand; here are its health benefits

Earlier, Alaya had also undertaken the 50-push ups challenge, which involves doing 50 push-ups without a break. “There was a time in my life when I could do 46 push-ups in one minute…but these days my arms want to die after doing just 10,” Alaya captioned her post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf 

What is your everyday fitness mantra to keep yourself motivated for your daily workouts?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...Premium
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...
It’s time to put the World in the World CupPremium
It’s time to put the World in the World Cup
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...Premium
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...Premium
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-10-2022 at 03:50:46 pm
Next Story

Windies have what it takes to turn it around, says Jason Holder ahead of Zimbabwe game

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

artwork
Inspired by nature, artist Maneesha Doshi’s latest works play with oxymorons
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement