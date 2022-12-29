Once 129 kg, Delhi IPS officer loses 45 kilos in 9 months: ‘There is motivation because the results are showing’

This time last year, Deputy Commissioner of Police Metro Jitendra Mani was in for a “huge disappointment” when his medical reports came — he weighed 129 kilos and was also diagnosed with a host of health issues including high cholesterol, and high blood pressure. But, he decided to not let it deter him, and, instead, took a step towards a new beginning, which included walking at least 15,000 steps a day, and making some drastic diet changes. Now, almost nine months later, he weighs 84 kilos — after successfully losing 45 kilos!

“It was my negligence all through. My wife passed away in 2018 due to cancer, which led me to eat at odd times and gain weight,” Jitendra, 49, told indianexpress.com over the phone.

His efforts did not go unrecognised as he was felicitated by Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora with a commendation certificate on the behalf of the police department at a ceremony attended by over 90,000 police personnel. “It feels extremely special and the motivation is even higher now,” Jitendra added.

How did he do it?

To get a grip on his eating habits, he chose to go on a no-carbohydrates, no sugar, and no packaged food diet. “I eat only dal, sabzi, dahi (without rice or roti). I also have buttermilk, and fruits like apples, whenever I feel hungry. My lunch and dinner comprise a major portion of salads, and a scoop of protein powder to avoid weakness,” he shared, adding that fruits are his go-to snacks whenever hungry and he drinks coconut water instead of beverages like coffee and tea.

He also makes sure to start his day with lauki or bottle gourd juice on an empty stomach. “Lauki juice helps relieve all fibre-related constipation issues. It is the best, healthiest beverage that has worked for me. Nothing like it,” shared the IPS officer, whose house help helps prepare his meals. “I don’t eat anything packaged, or eat out at all,” shared Jitendra, who has “never consulted any dietitian or nutritionist” for his dietary intake.

This diet, he said, not only helped him lose 12 inches from his waist, but also brought down his blood pressure levels and cholesterol.

How does he overcome cravings?

It is all in mind, stressed Jitendra while mentioning that his determination to go off high-calorie foods is “so high” that he even skips office parties and events. “The motivation is there because the results are showing,” said Jitendra, who likes to have chilli paneer with soy sauce on rare occasions.

What else has helped?

He also makes sure to walk 15,000 steps and “sometimes even cross 20,000 steps a day“, which he does between 6.45 am to 9 am every day on the Siri Fort Sports Ground walk trail, in New Delhi.

Sharing advice for others, Jitendra said, “The idea is to listen to your body and do it for yourself”.

