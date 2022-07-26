Delhi cops on the lookout for ‘ectomorph’ body type to identify snatchers; know about other kinds

It is no secret that different people have different body types. As such, it would not be fair to bracket them as one, and Delhi Police has released a description for perpetrators carrying out petty crimes like snatching.

Indianexpress.com previously reported that in a circular issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on July 18 — which mentions ‘Operation Hawk-Eye’ launched in Delhi’s outer north police district with the objective to “curb street crimes, snatching and robbery” — police personnel have been asked to keep an eye out for a person with an ‘ectomorph’ body type — besides riders on a dilapidated or high-end bike going in a zig-zag manner with only the front rider wearing a helmet — in order to identify snatchers and robbers.

Human body types: ectomorph, mesomorph and endomorph. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Human body types: ectomorph, mesomorph and endomorph. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

The circular identified an ectomorphic body type as one that is “tall and slim, with narrow shoulders and a low muscle mass percentage”.

According to muscleandstrength.com, there are broadly three types of body types — ectomorph, mesomorph, or endomorph — with an ectomorph being a person who is typically skinny.

Per the website, they have a “light build with small joints and lean muscle”, along with “long thin limbs with stringy muscles”. Their shoulders tend to be “thin with little width”. These people often find it hard to gain weight because they have a fast metabolism.

It adds that a mesomorph person has a “large bone structure, large muscles and a naturally athletic physique” and that they are the “best body type for bodybuilding”. They respond well to weight training, gaining fat more easily than ectomorphs.

The third kind is the endomorph which, according to muscleandstrength.com, is “solid and generally soft”. They, too, gain fat easily and are usually of a “shorter build with thick arms and legs”. Their muscles are strong, especially that of the upper legs, allowing them to ace leg exercises like squats.

