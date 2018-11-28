Delhi Air Pollution: Try these effective breathing exercises for strong lungs

Delhi and the NCR is grappling with high levels of air pollution, yet again. Just last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) released a report pointing out that every day, 98% of children globally, under the age of 15, breathe toxic air, putting them at severe health risk. Alarmingly, 14 of the 20 most polluted cities are in India, the report said, based on its study in 2016.

Advertising

Breathing in such conditions is considered to be harmful to the body. It is like smoking 20 cigarettes a day, and this includes newborns too.

To minimise the harmful effects of air pollution in our body, we can opt for some breathing exercises to keep our lungs strong, healthy and clean.

ALSO READ | Go for these easy-to-grow indoor plants to fight the ill-effects of air pollution

Advertising

Kapalbhati

The popular breathing exercise has several health benefits – right from purifying the respiratory system to reducing belly fat. Just sit right up and take a deep breath and then exhale rapidly. Repeat this at least 15 times.

Anulom-Vilom

It is mainly done to improve the performance of our lungs and clean its airways to obtain more oxygen. It is basically a slow version of alternate nostril breathing.

Pursed lips breathing

Pursed lips breathing is a breathing technique that consists of exhaling through tightly pressed (pursed) lips and inhaling through the nose with the mouth closed. It helps in strengthening the functioning of the lungs.

Tiger breathing

Vyaghrah Pranayama, also known as tiger breathing, is a great breathing exercise which helps in opening up the lungs and expanding the breathing capacity. It is good for breathing ailments such as Asthma.

Padhastasana

For this asana, stand straight, bend your knees slightly and fold your torso over your legs. Now hold your right elbow with your left hand and vice versa, forming a square with your arms and let your head and neck hang freely. Relax and breathe deeply in this posture. It is a highly effective way to avoid pollution related infections, especially sinus-related ones.

Are you going to incorporate these breathing exercises in your daily routine? Let us know in the comments below.