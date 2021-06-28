Deepika Padukone’s ‘expectation v/s reality’ post has left us in splits

Which version of Padukone's personality is your reality? Let us know! (Photos: Deepika Padukone Instagram/Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

In her latest Instagram post, Deepika Padukone has shown the world that she is both uber cool and ultra relatable. Just like the rest of us stuck at home and feeling increasingly lazy every single day in the pandemic, the actor, too, has displayed two different shades of her life — one wherein she is super active, acing a particularly-tough yoga asana, and the other, where she has just found her nook and has gone off to sleep.

In a post captioned “Expectation v/s Reality” on Instagram, Padukone has shared the two images one after the other, and while she is being really modest about it, we are particularly taken by her perfect yoga stance.

In the first picture, the actor was photographed acing Chakrasana or Urdhva Dhanurasana. According to Manisha Kohli, a yoga and meditation expert and the CEO and founder of AumYourWay, this asana is also referred to as the ‘wheel pose’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

“It is great for the vertebra, the back muscles, abdomen, arms, buttocks, wrists — strengthening of all these parts of the body, and also the legs. It stretches the abdomen, increases your lung capacity and also opens up the thorax. Usually, right after [performing this asana], what you do is a forward-bend pose, so that your body finds its equilibrium. This is a back-bend or a chest-opener pose,” she tells indianexpress.com.

While we stare at the picture in awe, we are also reminded of our reality, which is the second one. As mentioned earlier, in it, the actor sleeps peacefully without a care in the world, wearing a pair of jeans and a white crop top.

Which version of Padukone’s personality is your reality? Let us know!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle