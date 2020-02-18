Deepika Padukone is doing this exercise to strengthen her glutes; watch video

Deepika Padukone is setting fitness goals. (Source: deepikapadukone/Instagram, yasminkarachiwala/Instagram; image designed by Gargi Singh) Deepika Padukone is setting fitness goals. (Source: deepikapadukone/Instagram, yasminkarachiwala/Instagram; image designed by Gargi Singh)

From ‘Swan Dive‘ to strength training, we have seen Deepika Padukone ace various kinds of exercises. This time, the fitness enthusiast showed us how to do another leg exercise.

Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently posted a video of Deepika’s workout on Instagram. In the video, the trainer is seen guiding the Chhapaak actor as she does the one-legged cable kickback exercise.

Take a look at the video below:

Cable kickback works on the glutes muscles — gluteus maximus, gluetus medius and gluteus minimus — and helps strengthen them, according to AMMFitness. These muscles ensure the stability of the pelvis and hips, support the spine and also improve posture.

How to do one-legged cable kickback

This exercise can be done on a cable machine with a low cable pully. To do this exercise, you need to face the pully, and attach the ankle strap on one leg. Balancing the body on the other leg, slowly kick back the leg on which the strap is attached, until your hip is extended and your glute is contracted. Then return to the starting position. During the exercise, hold the pole in front with both hands for support.

