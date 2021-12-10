Deepika Padukone reveals she works out so she can…

From Pilates to yoga, Deepika Padukone can ace every workout effortlessly. And while she agrees that she loves working out, the actor just confessed that she also does “get lazy”.

Taking to Instagram, the Piku actor shared a reel in which she made another revelation — the reason she really works out.

“I love working out. But I also do get lazy,” she saidin the video.

She is, however, quick to add: “TBH (to be honest) I workout so I can eat more cake.”

The actor, who is known to follow a disciplined lifestyle and diet, could be seen acing an inversion, and also doing the bridge pose in the video.

In the past too, she and her trainers — yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani, and Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala — have shared glimpses of her workout sessions.

Previously, the 35-year-old had displayed two different shades of her life — one wherein she is super active, acing a particularly-tough yoga asana called Chakrasana, and the other, where she has just found her nook and has gone off for a nap.

She captioned the post, “Expectation v/s Reality”.

The far and few glimpses of her workouts show that Deepika practises a mix of workouts including cardio, Pilates, yoga, and badminton.

In case you missed it, the national-level badminton player was seen enjoying a game with two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu.

“Just a regular day in my life…Burning calories with @pvsindhu,” she captioned the post.

