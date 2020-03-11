Deepika Padukone’s battle ropes workout looks fun; why you should do it too

You need to check out Deepika Padukone’s latest fitness outing (Photo: File/Yasmin Karachiwala Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) You need to check out Deepika Padukone’s latest fitness outing (Photo: File/Yasmin Karachiwala Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

If you worry that workouts tend to become boring over a period of time, you could take a cue from actor Deepika Padukone, who was seen having some fun while acing her workout session. Celebrity Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently posted a video of the Chhapaak actor undertaking functional training.

Take a look at the video below:

The actor can be seen doing biceps wave on battle ropes until she breaks into a dance on the song, Lungi Dance, adding some fun to the workout.

Karachiwala captioned the post, “It’s important to have fun too! @deepikapadukone has the perfect combination of working hard and having fun. This makes the 6 am mornings worth it.”

We couldn’t agree more with Karachiwala.

What are battle ropes?

As a plyometric exercise that involves fast, dynamic movements that use a lot of energy, battle rope exercises involve pounding the ropes against the ground at the fastest pace while keeping an eye on body posture. Even though the exercise looks fun, it is quite demanding.

Developed by John Brookfield as a way to peak the heart rate in a more engaging way, battle ropes not only help in fat burning but also in muscle building — improving overall cardio fitness.

A study in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research found that 30-second bursts of battle rope exercises when followed by one-minute rest intervals were the best way to maximise cardio benefits and increase metabolism. The study mentions that exercisers who did eight sets of these work-rest intervals burned up to nine calories every minute.

Are you all set?

