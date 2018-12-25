Get party ready with these back toning exercises

Needless to say, a toned back can work wonders. It can elevate any look and celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, flaunting their toned back, have given us some major goals and inspiration to work towards a toner back.

Advertising

Working on your upper back also requires the same amount of sweat and effort. Whether it is lifting heavy weights or doing multiple pull-ups, they need to be done on a regular basis show and to see a change. We have curated some back exercises that might help you achieve a toned frame.

Bent-over row

Doing a repeat of this at least 5 times a week can give a nice shape to your back.

If you are working out in a gym, then go for row pulling equipment and strengthen your back muscles and triceps.

Advertising

Forearm Plank

Plank is basically done for core training and strengthening. However, it also works wonders for the back. All you have to do is keep your forearms and knees on the ground, shoulder-width apart. Elbows should be tucked underneath the shoulders and posture should be maintained by resting on your forearms.

Overhead triceps

Stand straight and hold weights with both your hands and take it behind your head and pull it up and down multiple times. Keep your shoulders down, core tight and lower forearms to the starting position.

Triangle pose

Mainly done for Yoga training, this posture, if done in a correct manner, can help you get toned arms, thighs and back.

Dhanurasana

Lie on your stomach with your feet hip-width apart and your arms by the side of your body. Fold your knees, take your hands backwards and hold your ankles. Breathing in, lift your chest off the ground and pull your legs up and back and be stable in this posture for at least five minutes.

Advertising

How inspired are you to try these?