Try this deep breathing technique to relieve stress

Rising stress levels could be a result of various things, including one’s financial condition, job or can even be triggered by the prevailing circumstances. Stress has been known to be a root cause of many lifestyle diseases, including diabetes. According to a 1992 study published in Diabetes Care, “Stress is a potential contributor to chronic hyperglycemia in diabetes.” More recently, Rice University’s 2016 study said, ‘a positive link between emotional stress and diabetes found that the connection had roots in the brain’s ability to control anxiety’.

Emphasising on how important it is to deep breathe, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho shared a deep breathing technique that is useful to relieve stress and anxiety.

In an Instagram post, Coutinho suggested how deep breathing, done on a regular basis, can help people who suffer from stress or anxiety. Here’s what he said: “You are one deep breath away (from) so many positive changes in your body and mind. More and more medical and scientific research is showing the connection between breathing exercises and immunity, cancer, better sleep, better emotional health, better digestion, oxygenation at a cellular level, concentration, focus, mindfulness, acidity, inflammation and so much more… it is prana after all …the very reason we are alive today.”

He further said that the technique is “simple, free and can be practiced multiple times a day. Do it the right way. Be informed of the contraindications for certain breathing exercises.”

How to deep breathe

*Sit in a comfortable position (floor/chair) with your spine straight and chin parallel to the ground.

*Place one hand on your belly and the other on your heart; gently close your eyes.

*When you breathe in, feel your belly inflate like a balloon.

*When you breathe out, feel your belly deflating. Exhale for longer than you had inhaled.

*Continue breathing this way for five to 10 times.

*Try to make your breath slow and steady.

*Each time you exhale, imagine letting go of your worries.

When to perform it

*Can be done multiple times a day.

*Use this breathing style when stressed/fearful/anxious before going to sleep.

