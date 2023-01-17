Post pregnancy, Debina Bonnerjee takes her ‘first few steps towards fitness’

Getting back to shape after pregnancy and childbirth is, indeed, a tedious and challenging journey. More often than not, women end up neglecting their health and fitness as they dedicate their entire time and energy to taking care of their newborn. Debina Bonnerjee, who gave birth to her second daughter in November, regularly shares post-pregnancy journey with her followers. In keeping with the same, the actor-vlogger posted her ‘first few steps towards fitness post pregnancy’.

“Many people have told me that I have lost a lot of weight. A lot of the pregnancy weight has vanished. A little bit of the healing weight…you know the uterus is getting smaller and healing is still there. But this weight, which I have lost automatically, is not what I am talking about,” she said, in a video shared on her YouTube Channel, Debina Decodes.

Referring to her pre-pregnancy pictures flashing in the video, in which Debina looks considerably thin, she continued, “I want to get back to what I was. If I can be this and if I start my fitness journey towards this, then I’ll reach somewhere. I don’t know whether I will reach this or not.”

The 39-year-old highlighted the importance of having the right mindset to stay fit. “With a positive mindset and the right intent, you will definitely be able to do it. So, the first thing is the mindset. I know as a mom, it is so difficult to take out time for yourself. Most days, I don’t feel like going downstairs for a walk. But then I think, If I lose myself and if I don’t care about my fitness, then kids will be affected. A fit mom can raise fit kids.”

As she prepares to get to her workout routine for the day, Debina measures her weight, which shows 73.3 kgs on the scale. “I will now take my weight in front of you all so that nothing is hidden. I’ll check what my weight is today. After a few days, or maybe months, I don’t know how the journey will be. But, it will be in front of you. Let’s see where I reach on this journey. It is not a little bit that it will go away easily. It is a lot! I was always 56 kg and now I am 73 kg which is an increase of 17 kg.”

She then revealed that it has been 45 days since her c-section delivery and she is now permitted to exercise. “Don’t start with a heavy workout straightaway. Start with things that you love. And, always listen to your body. If your body is signalling something, just keep listening to it,” she said.

In the video, Debina demonstrates her workout routine which involved practising several yoga asanas followed by brisk walking.

Diet forms an essential part of your fitness routine. Emphasising the same, she said, “As I have always said, you are what you eat. Pregnancy-related cravings have ended so there’s no more reason for indulging. There are a lot of myths about a lot of food items that, people claim, increase breast milk production namely, tapioca. People also suggest consuming gond laddoo. It can be eaten but you should minus the sugar from it. Eat what is healthy. Right now, we all know what healthy eating is. I am not asking you all to start dieting or follow any fad diet like intermittent fasting. Eat healthy. Eat clean. Everything together will support you in your journey to fitness.”

Talking about post-pregnancy tips for mothers, Anika Parashar, certified birth educator, doula and lactation consultant, said that a woman’s body changes a lot post-delivery. “Allow yourself to heal with proper nourishment – wholesome, light well-balanced meals are the way to go. Eat small but frequently (just like in pregnancy) as very often you may be eating while the baby is sleeping or in between visitors or resting yourself. A lot of women are in a super rush to lose weight and get back to ‘normal’ but it takes 10 months to have a baby and 10 months to get over having a baby. Rushing the process will inevitably have an impact on some parts of your body. Be kind to yourself and give yourself time,” she said.

